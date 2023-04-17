Local Listings
Lubbock church receiving new roof fully funded through donations

Lubbock Area Roofing Contractors Association donated materials and labor
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Flint Avenue Baptist church has been in need of a new roof for years. Last year, a church member reached out to the Lubbock Area Roofing Contractors Association for help.

“But when those repairs took place, it was really just a small patch and there was water getting into the sanctuary and it really needed a full replacement,” President of LARCA Nick Jones said.

Jones said when the congregation could not raise enough money to get a new roof, LARCA knew they had to step in.

“We try to donate projects to people or places that can’t replace their roofs through conventional means, don’t have insurance, don’t have money,” Jones said.

Jones said this is one of the biggest projects fully funded by donations they have undertaken, but it is nothing their team cannot handle.

“Today, we’re tackling a pretty large-sized church; it’s about a 100 squares a little outside of our means, but we’ve got over 40 members and associate members, so what better place to give back to the community than someone who supports the community,” he said.

Hundreds of people are participating in this project, with multiple organizations donating materials and labor.

“None of us could do our jobs without the community and we feel like we have been given a lot, so that’s the least we could do is give back,” he said.

They will finish up the roof on Wednesday and will be back next week to rebuild the porches.

