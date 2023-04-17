Lubbock City Council to host community meetings to discuss electric competition
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Members of the Lubbock City Council will hosting a series of community meetings in the coming weeks to discuss the upcoming transition to retail electric competition. Representatives from Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) will be in attendance at each meeting to answer questions about selecting a new electric provider when the option becomes available later this year. Residents from any district are invited to attend whichever meetings work for their schedule. Please see the list of meetings below for times and locations:
District 2 Community Meeting
- When: Monday, April 17, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Mae Simmons Community Center, 2004 Oak Avenue
Districts 3 and 6 Community Meeting
- When: Monday, May 1, 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Where: Lubbock Christian University’s Cardwell Welcome Center, 5601 19th Street
District 1 Community Meeting
- When: Monday, May 8, 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Where: Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst Street
Districts 4 and 5 Community Meeting
- When: Monday, May 15, 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Where: Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary, 10101 Fulton Avenue
These community meetings are one of many informational tools the City of Lubbock will use to inform citizens about the upcoming transition to retail electric competition. For more information, please visit www.lpandl.com/retail-competition.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.