Lubbock man sentenced to 10 years on kidnapping charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping a woman in 2021.

Jonathan Rene Torrez, 27, was originally indicted on four counts, including assault, kidnapping and sexual assault.

In June 2021, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 4600 block of 50th Street around 4 a.m. They spoke with a woman who stated Torrez had assaulted her.

During a four-day trip to Arizona, he told her he would get into a shootout with police if they attempted to pull them over. He also stated he had a stolen police gun. Upon their return, they slept in his mobile home in the 1800 block of 114th Street.

GRAPHIC WARNING

The woman told police Torrez started to strike her, waking her up. He reportedly yelled in her face, punched her in the legs and arms and choked her until she lost consciousness. When she woke up, Torrez continued to assault her and made comments about having sex. With a gun in his lap, he demanded she take a shower.

He also recorded videos on the woman’s phone, pointing the firearm at her head and threatening to kill her. He sent the video to two people, including the woman’s mother.

After she showered, Torrez placed a black bag over her head and put her in a car. She told police he called his mother, telling her to “get ready, I need to bury a body.”

The two drove to Slaton. During the car ride, Torrez demanded she throw the clothing she had on out the car window. Torrez then drove to his mother’s home; his mother told him to take the woman home.

Torrez drove back to Lubbock and dropped the woman off.

The police were notified of the situation; Torrez was arrested shortly after and held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Torrez was sentenced in the 137th Court with Judge John McClendon to 10 years in prison on Monday.

