Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Monday morning top stories: Motorcyclist dies in Central Lubbock crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Motorcyclist dies in Central Lubbock crash

Electric competition meeting today

  • Mayor Pro Tem Shelia Patterson Harris will host a community meeting to discuss the switch to electric competition and picking a new provider
  • The meeting starts a 6 o’clock tonight at the Mae Simmons Community Center
  • You can find retail electric resources at LPandL.com

Supreme Court to hear abortion pills case

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle...
Rider dies from injuries suffered in motorcycle collision at 22nd & Q
Deandre Wright opening the door to his new home.
Lubbock single father gets affordable home from Habitat for Humanity
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in East Lubbock crash
Showers/Thunderstorms Monday Night
Chances of Rain Tomorrow Night
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

Tell Me Something Good, April 17
Area students headed to regional one act play competitions
Lubbock City Council to host community meetings to discuss electric competition
Tell Me Something Good, April 17
Tell Me Something Good, April 17
It's challenge No. 1000 for I Beat Pete! A sky-high 15-story cornhole challenge against the...
WATCH: I Beat Pete: Challenge No. 1000 15-floor Cornhole