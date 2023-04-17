Monday morning top stories: Motorcyclist dies in Central Lubbock crash
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Motorcyclist dies in Central Lubbock crash
- A motorcyclist died after a crash near 22nd and Ave. Q Saturday night
- Police say the driver of an SUV turned in front of Phillip Brown’s motorcycle
- More here: Rider dies from injuries suffered in motorcycle collision at 22nd & Q
Electric competition meeting today
- Mayor Pro Tem Shelia Patterson Harris will host a community meeting to discuss the switch to electric competition and picking a new provider
- The meeting starts a 6 o’clock tonight at the Mae Simmons Community Center
- You can find retail electric resources at LPandL.com
Supreme Court to hear abortion pills case
- The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a federal judge’s ruling that would suspend the FDA’s approval of the abortion bill Mifepristone
- Chief Justice Samuel Alito extended a hold on the ruling until Wednesday to give the court time to examine the issue
- WATCH: Abortion rights rallies held as SCOTUS considers abortion pill access
