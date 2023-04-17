Monday morning top stories: Motorcyclist dies in Central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Motorcyclist dies in Central Lubbock crash

A motorcyclist died after a crash near 22nd and Ave. Q Saturday night

Police say the driver of an SUV turned in front of Phillip Brown’s motorcycle

More here: Rider dies from injuries suffered in motorcycle collision at 22nd & Q

Electric competition meeting today

Mayor Pro Tem Shelia Patterson Harris will host a community meeting to discuss the switch to electric competition and picking a new provider

The meeting starts a 6 o’clock tonight at the Mae Simmons Community Center

You can find retail electric resources at LPandL.com

Supreme Court to hear abortion pills case

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a federal judge’s ruling that would suspend the FDA’s approval of the abortion bill Mifepristone

Chief Justice Samuel Alito extended a hold on the ruling until Wednesday to give the court time to examine the issue

WATCH: Abortion rights rallies held as SCOTUS considers abortion pill access

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.