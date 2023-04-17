Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Police asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying...
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in a robbery in late March.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery in late March.

On March 30, officers were called to reports of a robbery at a business in the 3400 block of I-27 just before 9 a.m.

Investigators say it appears the suspect entered the store and left without paying for items he picked up while shopping.

He is described as a Hispanic male in his 20′s, about six feet tall and weighs between 160 to 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black Pittsburg Pirates baseball hat, a white Reebok shirt, a black hoodie with gray sleeves, red pants, black shoes and a gator style mask with a skull on it.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Trevor Ward at (806) 775-2432.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle...
Rider dies from injuries suffered in motorcycle collision at 22nd & Q
Deandre Wright opening the door to his new home.
Lubbock single father gets affordable home from Habitat for Humanity
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in East Lubbock crash
Showers/Thunderstorms Monday Night
Chances of Rain Tomorrow Night
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

Clovis hwy and N Slide Crash
Traffic delays expected after crash on Clovis Hwy near Slide
The fire took place at the Southfork Dairy Farms in Castro County near Dimmitt, about 60 miles...
Southfork Dairy Farm fire and explosion ruled as accidental
Tell Me Something Good, April 17
Area students headed to regional one act play competitions
Lubbock City Council to host community meetings to discuss electric competition