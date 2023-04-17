Police asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery in late March.

On March 30, officers were called to reports of a robbery at a business in the 3400 block of I-27 just before 9 a.m.

Investigators say it appears the suspect entered the store and left without paying for items he picked up while shopping.

He is described as a Hispanic male in his 20′s, about six feet tall and weighs between 160 to 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black Pittsburg Pirates baseball hat, a white Reebok shirt, a black hoodie with gray sleeves, red pants, black shoes and a gator style mask with a skull on it.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Trevor Ward at (806) 775-2432.

