Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Possible thunderstorms, more wind Monday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with mostly clear skies. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Expect mostly sunny skies in the morning, becoming cloudy in the afternoon. South winds will be around 15 to 25 mph. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 80s.

We have a chance for thunderstorms and light rain on Monday. There is a bit of uncertainty about whether or not there is enough surface moisture in the area to cause showers, but thunder, lightning, and strong wind gusts are still possible.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with possible lingering thunderstorms and showers. Low temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with breezy south winds around 15 to 25 mph.

Some showers and thunderstorms may linger into Tuesday morning but overall it will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the viewing area. Southwest winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid-50s. Southwest winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle...
LPD investigating deadly motorcycle collision at 22nd & Q
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster
Deandre Wright opening the door to his new home.
Lubbock single father gets affordable home from Habitat for Humanity
Ten units were evacuated after a kitchen fire at the Parkview Place Apartments on Saturday.
10 units evacuated for kitchen fire at Parkview Place Apartments
City of Lubbock allows producers to continue farming after land is annexed into city limits.
Lubbock policies on farming in the city when land is annexed

Latest News

Showers/Thunderstorms Monday Night
Chances of Rain Tomorrow Night
Forecast Lows
Cold night Saturday, wind relief Sunday
KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Saturday, Apr. 15
KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Saturday, Apr. 15
Weekend Forecast
Cold front coming through Saturday, ahead of pleasant Sunday