Possible thunderstorms, more wind Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with mostly clear skies. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Expect mostly sunny skies in the morning, becoming cloudy in the afternoon. South winds will be around 15 to 25 mph. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 80s.

We have a chance for thunderstorms and light rain on Monday. There is a bit of uncertainty about whether or not there is enough surface moisture in the area to cause showers, but thunder, lightning, and strong wind gusts are still possible.

Raincast (KCBD)

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with possible lingering thunderstorms and showers. Low temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with breezy south winds around 15 to 25 mph.

Some showers and thunderstorms may linger into Tuesday morning but overall it will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the viewing area. Southwest winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid-50s. Southwest winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

