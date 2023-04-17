Southfork Dairy Farm fire and explosion ruled as accidental

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled a fire that caused an explosion at Southfork Dairy Farm last week as accidental.

Officials say the fire was a result of a failure of a piece of equipment used by the dairy on a daily basis. Investigators determined the fire originated in the northern end of the dairy, specifically pen #3. There was no evidence of foul play.

“The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and I want to reassure everyone that this was not the result of any type of terroristic attack, or any type of event caused to interrupt the milk supply. This was a tragic accident that unfortunately critically injured one person and caused the death of over 17,000 cattle,” the fire marshal’s office said in a statement.

Officials say there will be a more in-depth investigation on the cause of the equipment failure by experts in the field.

A woman critically injured in the explosion remains at a Lubbock hospital.

