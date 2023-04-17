Local Listings
SpaceX rocket test flight scrubbed

This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. (SpaceX via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — SpaceX called off its first launch attempt of its giant rocket on Monday.

Elon Musk and his company had planned to launch the nearly 400-foot Starship rocket from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. SpaceX postponed the launch because of a problem with the first-stage booster.

No people or satellites were aboard for this attempt. There won’t be another try until at least Wednesday.

The company plans to use Starship to send astronauts and cargo to the moon and, ultimately, Mars.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle...
Rider dies from injuries suffered in motorcycle collision at 22nd & Q
Deandre Wright opening the door to his new home.
Lubbock single father gets affordable home from Habitat for Humanity
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in East Lubbock crash
Showers/Thunderstorms Monday Night
Chances of Rain Tomorrow Night
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Tell Me Something Good, April 17
Area students headed to regional one act play competitions
Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray sends out a group of about 20 from the...
Fast field gathers for start of 127th Boston Marathon
Jay Devineni, right, a student at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, talks with...
GOP states targeting diversity, equity efforts in higher education
Lubbock City Council to host community meetings to discuss electric competition
