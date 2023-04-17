Local Listings
Traffic delays expected after crash on Clovis Hwy near Slide

Clovis hwy and N Slide Crash
Clovis hwy and N Slide Crash(KCBD Staff)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on the Clovis Highway near Slide Rd.

First responded were called to the crash around 11:30 a.m. The intersection at Clovis Hwy and North Slide will be closed for all traffic. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

