Warmer Today With T-Storm Chances Tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s high temperatures sit well above yesterday’s, with highs today getting into the low 80s across the area. The warm surge thanks to the winds, which also pick up today, driving from the west/southwest at 10-20 mph. A chance for rain and thunderstorms begins in the afternoon, continuing overnight. Coverage will be scattered, and showers likely to be on the lighter side for most folks, though a few areas might hear some rumbles of thunder and get some heavier rain and wind gusts.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Temperatures continue to warm Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, before a new boundary drops high temps into the upper 70s Thursday, low 70s and upper 60s Friday, and mid 60s Saturday.

