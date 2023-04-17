WATCH: I Beat Pete: Challenge No. 1000 15-floor Cornhole

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - When I started I Beat Pete on April 17,1996, I said I would do 1,000 challenges.

The first challenge was getting in net against the Lubbock Cotton Kings. Then I raced a drag racer in a KCBD News Car.

Now, almost 27 years to the day, it’s challenge No. 1000: 15-floor Cornhole from the roof of the McDougal Companies building downtown facing the State Champion Lubbock Christian football team.

It's challenge No. 1000 for I Beat Pete! A sky-high 15-story cornhole challenge against the state champion Lubbock Christian Eagles! (Pete Christy, KCBD)

It’s been an honor to promote athletes from lesser-known sports, teams, games, events, churches, etc.

It’s been a crazy ride, including at least six injuries.

If I had a dollar for every time I heard “I Beat Pete,” I would be a billionaire.

With overall winning records in the last 15 years, my lifetime record is 499-500 going into challenge No. 1000!

I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop.

