Wednesday Texas Tech Baseball game to start earlier

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Baseball has adjusted the start time of its Wednesday game against Grand Canyon University.

The game was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

It has been adjusted to noon to accommodate GCU’s travel requirements.

The first game of the Texas Tech-Grand Canyon series is still scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.