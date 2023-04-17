Wednesday Texas Tech Baseball game to start earlier

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Baseball has adjusted the start time of its Wednesday game against Grand Canyon University.

The game was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

It has been adjusted to noon to accommodate GCU’s travel requirements.

The first game of the Texas Tech-Grand Canyon series is still scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

