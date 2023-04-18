16 Texas Tech kicks off 5 game homestand tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 5 games on the road last week, Head Coach Tim Tadlock and the #16 Texas Tech Red Raider baseball team will start a 5 game homestand starting tonight against Grand Canyon University.

The two games series against the Lopes starts tonight at Rip Griffin Park with 6:30 p.m. first pitch.

Texas Tech Baseball has adjusted the start time of its Wednesday game to noon.

The game was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

It has been adjusted to accommodate GCU’s travel requirements.

Texas Tech wants to remind fans that tonight’s game is Bark in the Park Night.

Info for Bark in the Park can be found here.

From Texas Tech Athletics: Tickets for the original Bark in the Park, scheduled for April 4 versus Abilene Christian, may be traded in for either of the two midweek contests, April 18-19, versus Grand Canyon, or the rescheduled May 9 contest versus ACU. All ticket exchanges are only valid if originally purchased through the Texas Tech ticket office (excludes third party and season tickets). Fans can contact the Texas Tech Ticket Office at (806) 742-8324 with additional questions or visit TexasTech.com/Tickets.

Texas Tech last played in front of its home crowd nearly 10 days ago since departing for a five-game road swing that took them to Stanford, California and to Norman, Oklahoma.

The Red Raiders split their two-game midweek series at Stanford and won their road series at Oklahoma.

The 3-2 road week moved Tech to No. 16 in the most recent D1Baseball Top 25 poll.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.