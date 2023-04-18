Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

#16 Texas Tech kicks off 5 game homestand tonight

No. 16 Tech kicks off homestand with GCU
No. 16 Tech kicks off homestand with GCU(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 5 games on the road last week, Head Coach Tim Tadlock and the #16 Texas Tech Red Raider baseball team will start a 5 game homestand starting tonight against Grand Canyon University.

The two games series against the Lopes starts tonight at Rip Griffin Park with 6:30 p.m. first pitch.

Texas Tech Baseball has adjusted the start time of its Wednesday game to noon.

The game was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

It has been adjusted to accommodate GCU’s travel requirements.

Texas Tech wants to remind fans that tonight’s game is Bark in the Park Night.

Info for Bark in the Park can be found here.

From Texas Tech Athletics: Tickets for the original Bark in the Park, scheduled for April 4 versus Abilene Christian, may be traded in for either of the two midweek contests, April 18-19, versus Grand Canyon, or the rescheduled May 9 contest versus ACU. All ticket exchanges are only valid if originally purchased through the Texas Tech ticket office (excludes third party and season tickets). Fans can contact the Texas Tech Ticket Office at (806) 742-8324 with additional questions or visit TexasTech.com/Tickets.

Texas Tech last played in front of its home crowd nearly 10 days ago since departing for a five-game road swing that took them to Stanford, California and to Norman, Oklahoma.

The Red Raiders split their two-game midweek series at Stanford and won their road series at Oklahoma.

The 3-2 road week moved Tech to No. 16 in the most recent D1Baseball Top 25 poll.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire took place at the Southfork Dairy Farms in Castro County near Dimmitt, about 60 miles...
Southfork Dairy Farm fire and explosion ruled as accidental
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying...
Police asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect
Jonathan Rene Torrez
Lubbock man sentenced to 10 years on kidnapping charge
Cut gas line- 82nd & Oakridge
Evacuation order lifted after cut gas line in southwest Lubbock
Clovis hwy and N Slide Crash
Traffic delays expected after crash on Clovis Hwy near Slide

Latest News

Jaylon Tyson announces he is entering the transfer portal
Jaylon Tyson announces he is entering the transfer portal
No. 21 Texas Tech dropped its series finale to Oklahoma, 12-2, on Sunday at L. Dale Mitchell...
No. 21 Tech drops Sunday finale at Oklahoma
Despite twice pulling to within a run, Texas Tech softball fell 8-5 Sunday in the rubber-match...
Texas Tech softball falls in series finale to No. 18 Baylor
No. 21 Texas Tech used early scoring and a dominant relief appearance by Ryan Free on Saturday...
Free steers No. 21 Tech past Oklahoma