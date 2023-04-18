Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

19-year-old killed after being pinned against a tree by own vehicle

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a 19-year-old driver has died after her vehicle hit...
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a 19-year-old driver has died after her vehicle hit a tree and overturned.(SteveDF via Canva | File image)
By WSAZ staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a woman has died after losing control of her vehicle and striking a tree.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 19-year-old female deceased and pinned by a vehicle near a home Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said the woman died after her Hyundai Elantra began rolling down a steep residential driveway, striking a tree and overturning.

Investigators identified the driver as Elizabeth O’Leary. They said she appeared to be partially inside the vehicle while holding the steering wheel which may have caused the vehicle to turn and continue off the driveaway.

The vehicle hit a tree and pinned the 19-year-old, causing fatal trauma before going over a hillside.

The sheriff’s office reported that investigators also found O’Leary’s vehicle was in drive without a parking brake set.

Authorities said no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire took place at the Southfork Dairy Farms in Castro County near Dimmitt, about 60 miles...
Southfork Dairy Farm fire and explosion ruled as accidental
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying...
Police asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect
Emergency crews are responding to a crane on fire on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. Q,...
Crane fire on Marsha Sharp causes traffic delays in downtown Lubbock
Clovis hwy and N Slide Crash
Traffic delays expected after crash on Clovis Hwy near Slide
Cut gas line- 82nd & Oakridge
Evacuation order lifted after cut gas line in southwest Lubbock

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo released by the Metro Nashville, Tenn., Police Department, shows Lisa...
Mom, son who took zip ties into Senate convicted in 1/6 riot
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin,...
Police: 4 fatally shot in Maine home, followed by gunfire on highway
This artist sketch depicts Dominion Voting Systems attorney Justin Nelson, standing left, and...
Fox News, Dominion reach settlement over false election claims
Emergency crews are responding to a crane on fire on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. Q,...
Crane fire on Marsha Sharp causes traffic delays in downtown Lubbock
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a media conference during a meeting...
Fighting rages in Sudan hours after cease-fire was to begin