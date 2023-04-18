City of Clovis hosting contest to name Hillcrest Park Zoo’s new kangaroos

CLOVIS, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Clovis and the Hillcrest Park Zoo have organized a contest for individuals and businesses to bid for the naming rights of the Hillcrest Park Zoo’s newest addition, a couple of red kangaroos. Beginning Tuesday, April 18, 2023, interested parties may complete an online form available at www.cityofclovis.org/kangaroo to place their bids and proposed names.

A list of contest rules is also available on the website. The bidding period will close at 4:00 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, after which the highest bidder will be notified. All proceeds of the contest will benefit the Hillcrest Park Zoo. The winner will be announced on KTQM at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023.

“I decided to bring in kangaroos to the zoo because they can tolerate the extreme heat and cold temperatures. They are perfectly adapted to our environment in Clovis,” advised Hillcrest Park Zoo Director Damian Lechner, who started with the City of Clovis in May 2022. “People should be excited that their zoo has kangaroos because these animals are endemic to Australia, many people will not have the chance to see these amazing animals up close due to Australia’s distance from New Mexico.”

The Hillcrest Park Zoo obtained the kangaroos from Dragonstone Ranch in Gatesville, Texas. Dragonstone Ranch is a family owned and operated breeding and private zoological facility. The Ranch is licensed by USDA and Texas Park & Wildlife.

According to Lechner, the goal is for the pair of kangaroos to produce offspring; it also has paved the way for the zoo to bring wallabies to cohabitate in the same space. The addition of kangaroos is also the beginning of an exciting shift for the zoo. The zoo will be reorganizing the animals into global zones, which means the layout of the zoo will be changing as the zones are developed. While improving and enlarging animal habitats, the zoo will be enhancing facilities for the conservation education programs, finding opportunities to increase revenue through new event and food venues and generally improving the visitor experience as well as service and operations.

Parks and Recreation Director Russell Hooper also commented on the contest. “We are continuing to improve the zoo as a major tourist destination for our region. We would like to thank the public in advance for supporting the zoo through this contest and encourage both individuals and businesses to participate.”

