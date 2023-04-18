Local Listings
Crane fire on Marsha Sharp causes traffic delays in downtown Lubbock

Emergency crews are responding to a crane on fire on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. Q,...
Emergency crews are responding to a crane on fire on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. Q, according to Lubbock police.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a crane on fire on the Marsha Sharp Freeway Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., first responders were called to a crane on fire on the MSF near Ave. Q. The intersection at the freeway and Ave. Q was closed to all traffic from University to the Interstate but has since been reopened.

Just before 3 p.m., law enforcement issued another traffic alert stating the eastbound lanes of the MSF will be closed between the Ave. L exit and I-27 exit ramp. The closure is expected to late several hours. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.

No one was injured in the incident.

A separate crash involving two vehicles that fell from the freeway was captured below near Texas Ave. Two people suffered moderate injuries, according to EMS.

Emergency crews are responding to a crane on fire on the Marsha Sharp Freeway, near Ave. Q.
Emergency crews are responding to a crane on fire on the Marsha Sharp Freeway, near Ave. Q.(KCBD)

This is a developing story; check back for updates

