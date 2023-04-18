Local Listings
Jamie Lee Pruett indicted on three aggravated assault charges after March shooting spree

Jamie Lee Pruett, 49(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock County grand jury indicted Jamie Lee Pruett on three aggravated assault charges on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old is accused of shooting four people in three separate shooting in March. One person later died from their injuries.

Pruett was also federally indicted last week. He was charged with one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jamie Lee Pruett indicted on federal gun charge

Pruett reportedly began the shooting spree in the home of 42-year-old Benjamin Veanueva. When police arrived, they found Veanueva with a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries; there has been no update on his condition.

Next, officers were called to the Richland Entertainment Room near 92nd and Avenue P. Pruett reportedly shot two people: 41-year-old Florencio Rivera and 32-year-old Christian Rios. EMS took Rivera to the hospital and Rios was taken by private vehicle. Rios later died from his injuries.

The final victim was identified as Codie Payne, who met up with Pruett at a convenience store in Slaton. Pruett reportedly shot Payne in the arm. KCBD’s Shaley Sanders sat down with Payne to discuss the events leading up to the shooting and his history with Pruett.

KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Shooting victim says Jamie Lee Pruett threatened his life weeks before shooting

Pruett was indicted on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is also expected to face a murder charge for the death of Rios.

He is still being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $15,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

