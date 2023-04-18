Livestock team headed to state, area patients get Raider Red visit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Livestock judging competitors are headed to state and some special patients get a special visit for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell Me Something Good.

Spur High School’s livestock and horse judging teams have qualified for state. The team placed third in regionals while competing at Texas Tech University.

Gunnir Bateman took second in high individual and Preston Pafford placed fourth.

Patients at University Medical Center Children’s Hospital got a special visitor this week. Raider Red stopped by to spread some joy and visit with patients.

For those with good news to share, go to the Community section at KCBD.com and click on Tell Me Something Good to fill out the entry form. Please include photos or video so the station can share the good news.

Related Link: Lubbock man’s 500th blood donation reaches West Texas milestone

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.