LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is scheduled to conduct three follow-up crash investigations on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Motorists are asked to avoid the following areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

The unit will start their investigations at 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of 22nd Street and Avenue Q in reference to case 23-11239. All northbound traffic on Avenue Q will be moved the right lane and allowed to continue north. Southbound traffic on Avenue Q will be diverted west onto 21st Street. 22nd Street will be closed on both the east and west sides. Investigators expect to be at the scene at this location for about an hour.

The second investigation is expected to begin around 9:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of 57th Street in reference to case 23-10455. All eastbound traffic will be closed at Bangor Avenue. Westbound traffic will be diverted north onto Aberdeen Avenue. Investigators expect to be at this location for about an hour and 15 minutes.

Officers will begin their final investigation at 11 a.m. at the intersection of 34th Street and Research Avenue. This is in reference to case 23-10587. Traffic at the intersection is expected to be blocked for the first 30 minutes of the investigation. After that, officers will investigate west of Research Avenue with limited traffic disruption. The entire investigation at this location is expected to last two hours.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. The public can sign-up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

