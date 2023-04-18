Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park

Police say the 10-year-old boy died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident at the trampoline park. (KFSN via CNN)
By KFSN Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) - The loved ones of a 10-year-old boy who died suddenly after a fight at a California trampoline park are demanding answers in the case.

Family and friends of 10-year-old Anthony Duran made a plea for answers Monday after gathering at the Rockin’ Jump trampoline park in Merced, California. Police said the boy died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident Thursday at the trampoline park.

Witnesses saw the 10-year-old boy playing basketball with other children when he and one child got into a brief fight. Anthony collapsed, and the other child ran away. Bystanders performed CPR on Anthony until first responders could arrive and take over. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident at a trampoline park. He collapsed after a brief fight with another child, according to witnesses.(Source: GoFundMe)

Loved ones are left waiting for answers, as detectives work with the Merced County Coroner’s Office to determine Anthony’s cause of death.

“He played football. He was in boxing. He just finished basketball. He had no health problems,” said family friend Nellie Barragan. “That’s what they’re saying is that maybe it was a medical condition. It was not.”

Police say the incident was captured on surveillance video, and they have taken statements from 35 people who were at the scene at the time. Detectives also say the other child involved in the fight has been identified, and they have been in contact with the parents throughout the investigation.

Police are reviewing the incident with the Merced County District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed.

Loved ones say Anthony’s mother is a nurse and plans to donate her son’s organs. A GoFundMe set up to raise money for the 10-year-old’s funeral has received more than $17,000 in donations.

Copyright 2023 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

The fire took place at the Southfork Dairy Farms in Castro County near Dimmitt, about 60 miles...
Southfork Dairy Farm fire and explosion ruled as accidental
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying...
Police asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect
Clovis hwy and N Slide Crash
Traffic delays expected after crash on Clovis Hwy near Slide
Cut gas line- 82nd & Oakridge
Evacuation order lifted after cut gas line in southwest Lubbock
Jonathan Rene Torrez
Lubbock man sentenced to 10 years on kidnapping charge

Latest News

The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Jailed US reporter in Russian court to appeal detention
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is pledging to pass legislation to raise the nation’s debt ceiling...
McCarthy, House GOP to roll out debt ceiling plan
Jayland Walker’s death in June sparked protests in Akron, Ohio, after police released body...
GRAPHIC: Grand jury declines to charge officers in Jayland Walker killing
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a media conference during a meeting...
US diplomatic convoy attacked in Sudan amid new truce appeal
Cocco’s Pizza delivery driver Tyler Morrell tripped a suspect involved in a high-speed chase,...
WATCH: Pizza delivery driver trips suspect, leading to arrest