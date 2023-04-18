Potential winds and rain over the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The potential of showers and a few thunderstorms will continue into the evening over the South Plains. The threat of severe weather is low. If any becomes intense this evening, the area would likely see strong wind gusts.

Tomorrow there is another slim chance for some showers and maybe a storm or two along and east of the Caprock in the afternoon and evening. The threat will again be strong downburst winds with some storms.

Otherwise, it is back to gusty winds and elevated fire danger for Tuesday and Wednesday. A Fire Weather Warning has been issued for tomorrow and a Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday. Winds will average between 25 to 35 mph with temperatures near 90 degrees and low humidity.

Summer-like heat for the next two days, then cooler temperatures return late this week and into the weekend. The gusty and strong winds will continue from Wednesday into Saturday.

Other than the rain chances tonight and in the eastern areas tomorrow, dry conditions will likely continue.

