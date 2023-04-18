Local Listings
Texas Tech Club hosting ‘Showdown at the Jones’ chef competition

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - It’s a different kind of Showdown at the Jones!

The Texas Tech Club is excited to bring a “Chopped” style competition to Jones AT&T Stadium this spring that is open to the public! This event will take place Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m. in The Texas Tech Club’s West Side Club Level overlooking Texas Tech’s football field and the progress of construction on the long awaited South End Zone.

A group of volunteer Chefs from around Lubbock including the Club’s very own Chef Hector Hernandez will be competing to create the best dish using only ingredients that would come in a South Plains Food Bank box. With a secret panel of judges coming together to decide a winner, the first Showdown at the Jones will not be the event to miss! Ticket holders can enjoy meeting the competing chefs, mingling with judges and trying samples of the creations each Chef made!

The Texas Tech Club will begin announcing the competing chefs on social media leading up to the event.

Ticket sales and sponsorships are now open and will benefit the South Plains Food Bank in their fight to give hope, enrich lives and fight hunger. Sponsorships include Chef Sponsors, Drink Sponsor, Cup Sponsor and Napkin Sponsor and are the perfect way for businesses to get involved and get in front of the public eye!

More information and tickets/sponsorships available here: https://go.clubcorpcharityauctions.com/showdownatthejones/Campaign/Details

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Texas Tech Club.

