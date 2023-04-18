Tuesday morning top stories: 85-year-old man charged in Kansas City teen’s shooting
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,
Dairy farm fire that led to explosion ruled as accidental
- The Castro County Sheriff’s Office says the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire at the Southfork Dairy Farm was accidental
- The report said a piece of equipment caught fire and quickly grew out of control
- Read the full statement here: Southfork Dairy Farm fire and explosion ruled as accidental
Man charged in teen’s shooting
- An 85-year-old man is now facing felony charges after police say he shot at a 16-year-old boy in Kansas City
- The teen mistakenly went to the man’s house to pick up his younger brothers
- Full story here: Charges filed after teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
GOP to vote on debt ceiling plan
- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says House Republicans will vote on their own debt ceiling bill
- The bill would raise the debt ceiling for one year, cut federal spending and cap annual growth at 1% over the next ten years
- Read more here: Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap
