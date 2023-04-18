Local Listings
Tuesday morning top stories: 85-year-old man charged in Kansas City teen’s shooting

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Dairy farm fire that led to explosion ruled as accidental

  • The Castro County Sheriff’s Office says the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire at the Southfork Dairy Farm was accidental
  • The report said a piece of equipment caught fire and quickly grew out of control
  • Read the full statement here: Southfork Dairy Farm fire and explosion ruled as accidental

Man charged in teen’s shooting

GOP to vote on debt ceiling plan

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

