Tuesday morning top stories: 85-year-old man charged in Kansas City teen’s shooting

Dairy farm fire that led to explosion ruled as accidental

The Castro County Sheriff’s Office says the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire at the Southfork Dairy Farm was accidental

The report said a piece of equipment caught fire and quickly grew out of control

Man charged in teen’s shooting

An 85-year-old man is now facing felony charges after police say he shot at a 16-year-old boy in Kansas City

The teen mistakenly went to the man’s house to pick up his younger brothers

GOP to vote on debt ceiling plan

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says House Republicans will vote on their own debt ceiling bill

The bill would raise the debt ceiling for one year, cut federal spending and cap annual growth at 1% over the next ten years

