Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Warm Temperatures and Eastern Storms

By Collin Mertz
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures today continue to climb, Red Flag Warnings across the area from 1-9 PM, and more shower/thunderstorm chances this afternoon and evening for areas east of The Caprock.

Fire Weather
Fire Weather(KCBD)

Critical fire danger around the area, with dry winds from the southwest shoring up a dryline Today, highs soar to the upper 80s and low 90s. Storms firing east of the dryline in the late afternoon and early evening could see some wind gusts up to or over 60 mph, as well as heavy rains and hail up quarter size. Tornadoes are very unlikely but not impossible. Lows tonight range upper 40s in the NW to low 60s in the SE.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Warm temperatures continue tomorrow, before a boundary drops temperatures to the upper 70s for Thursday and mid 60s for Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire took place at the Southfork Dairy Farms in Castro County near Dimmitt, about 60 miles...
Southfork Dairy Farm fire and explosion ruled as accidental
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying...
Police asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect
Cut gas line- 82nd & Oakridge
Evacuation order lifted after cut gas line in southwest Lubbock
Clovis hwy and N Slide Crash
Traffic delays expected after crash on Clovis Hwy near Slide
Jonathan Rene Torrez
Lubbock man sentenced to 10 years on kidnapping charge

Latest News

No burn conditions continue today. Partly cloudy this morning, but a sunny and breezy afternoon...
Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, April 18
KCBD @ 6 p.m. Weather
Potential winds and rain over the South Plains
KCBD @ 6 p.m. Weather
KCBD @ 6 p.m. Weather
7 Day Forecast
Warmer Today With T-Storm Chances Tonight