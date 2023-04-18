Warm Temperatures and Eastern Storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures today continue to climb, Red Flag Warnings across the area from 1-9 PM, and more shower/thunderstorm chances this afternoon and evening for areas east of The Caprock.

Fire Weather (KCBD)

Critical fire danger around the area, with dry winds from the southwest shoring up a dryline Today, highs soar to the upper 80s and low 90s. Storms firing east of the dryline in the late afternoon and early evening could see some wind gusts up to or over 60 mph, as well as heavy rains and hail up quarter size. Tornadoes are very unlikely but not impossible. Lows tonight range upper 40s in the NW to low 60s in the SE.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Warm temperatures continue tomorrow, before a boundary drops temperatures to the upper 70s for Thursday and mid 60s for Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.