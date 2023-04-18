Local Listings
WASP WWII Homecoming & Fly-in Celebration

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Friday and Saturday, tour the Museum and learn more about the WASP from our exhibits and special guest authors and speakers. Take a leap back in time with live re-enactors. Delight your eyes on the ground and in the air with Warbirds, military trainers, and general aviation on Avenger Field. On Friday, limited food trucks will be available. Don’t forget to take some memories home from the gift shop.

Saturday is a bigger day! Plan to come early and stay late. We will have our full range of aircraft. We will have more authors and speakers. Students and parents will have a great time in our Cadet Zone with all-new STEM activities and crafts. Kids will enjoy flying trainer model airplanes with our adult volunteers and viewing replica WWI & WWII model planes.

Catch some brunch, lunch and dessert at our full offering of food trucks. Enjoy an afternoon glass of exquisite wine from Hidden Hangar Winery.

It’s a weekend to remember – don’t miss out.

The WASP Museum invites all Warbirds to Avenger Field in celebration of the WASP on April 28 – 29. For more information, please contact Josh Hamaty at 325-232-1566 or at aviation@waspmuseum.org.

