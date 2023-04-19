Another Red Flag Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High winds and warm temperatures today making fire danger critical again across the area. Red Flag Warnings go into effect at noon and expire at 11 PM. Highs today reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight lows drop to the upper 40s low 50s.

Today's Highs (KCBD)

A big drop in temperatures is coming soon, with a cold front expected to drop us back to the upper 70s for tomorrow and low 70s for Friday and Saturday. Then, a secondary front drops our temperatures again, leaving Sunday’s highs in the upper 50s.

