Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Another Red Flag Day

By Collin Mertz
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High winds and warm temperatures today making fire danger critical again across the area. Red Flag Warnings go into effect at noon and expire at 11 PM. Highs today reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight lows drop to the upper 40s low 50s.

Today's Highs
Today's Highs(KCBD)

A big drop in temperatures is coming soon, with a cold front expected to drop us back to the upper 70s for tomorrow and low 70s for Friday and Saturday. Then, a secondary front drops our temperatures again, leaving Sunday’s highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a crane on fire on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. Q,...
Crane fire on Marsha Sharp causes traffic delays in downtown Lubbock
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding
Lubbock Police Department
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations
Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
Jamie Lee Pruett indicted on three aggravated assault charges after March shooting spree
No. 16 Tech kicks off homestand with GCU
#16 Texas Tech kicks off 5 game homestand tonight

Latest News

Partly cloudy and breezy start to the day with temperatures reaching 90 degrees this afternoon.
Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, April 19
KCBD Windcast for 04.18.23
Potential for wildfires across South Plains
KCBD at Ten Weather - Tuesday, April 18
KCBD at Ten Weather - Tuesday, April 18
KCBD News at Six - Tuesday, April 18
KCBD News at Six - Tuesday, April 18