Covenant Health Plainview placed on lockdown due to ‘threatening calls’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health Plainview has been placed on lockdown due to threatening calls directed at a staff member.

The lockdown started just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday and is still in place, according to a release.

The lockdown was issued “out of an abundance of caution.” Several threatening phone calls were reportedly made to the facility, directed at one of the hospital’s caregivers.

“There is no immediate threat to patients or other caregivers, but we have proactively increased security presence at our ministries.”

Hospital officials are working with local police and the Hale County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the threats.

The hospital posted the following on their Facebook:

