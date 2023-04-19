Cremated remains of former Reese Air Force Base Chief of Flight Medicine launched into space

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. John R.J. Darby, known at the Reese Air Force Base as “Doc,” always had a love for aviation and space; thanks to a company called Celestis, his cremated remains were launched into space last Thursday.

“It was at midnight, and when it blasted off you know it looked like sunrise for a second,” Darby’s widow, Corinn, said.

Darby’s remains were on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, heading off into orbit. It is an accomplishment his wife stated was a lifelong dream of his.

“He loved anything that had to do with space, rockets, he was the guy in the neighborhood with a telescope in his driveway,” she said.

Darby’s fascination with space began as a young boy when he would launch rockets in his backyard. Corinn stated this love of space launched “Randy” into the United States Air Force.

“Randy went to Tufts University Medical School on an air force scholarship, he interviewed with the Navy and with Air Force but he chose the Air Force because of his love of flying,” Corinn said.

Corinn and Darby ended up in Lubbock, where he served as the Chief of Flight Medicine at Reese Air Force Base for four years.

“He did a lot of sorts of things, he flew around with pilots there, and we just had a lot of fun there,” she said.

The pair then moved to Maine, where they spent many years enjoying each other’s company and the outdoors. However, in 2018, Darby suddenly fell ill following a Flu vaccination.

“It is very rare for people to develop Guillain-Barre syndrome, but he did and he developed it pretty quickly after that flu vaccine and passed away six months later,” his wife stated.

Darby’s loved ones have been waiting to send him off on his final journey for the last five years.

“We love the fact that he is up there and I think he would be so excited,” Corinn said.

Dr. John R.J. Darby died at 62 years old. His remains will orbit Earth for the next 10 years.

