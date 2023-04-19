Faith2Farm Market keeping your dollars in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock farm is getting a new location, but not just to continue its normal routine.

We all know the benefits of growing and sourcing our food locally, but most of us don’t buy our groceries from producers down the road. Faith2Farm Market Garden and Growing Together Texas are joining forces to keep our dollars in Lubbock.

Jessica Tullar Caroom, Executive Director at Growing Together Texas, says, “They’re good at growing it, man, we just have to get it out the door.”

Which is exactly what they plan to do. The owner and operator of Faith2Farm Market, Kelsey McGee, said her inspiration comes from memories of her late grandmother.

“Pulling into the driveway and her one-acre front yard was not a yard at all, it was a full garden and she fed five families from that garden.” McGee said.

Faith2Farm started in 2020, as just a half-acre garden in Kelsey’s backyard. Now with the help of Growing Together Texas they’re expanding within the community by selling local produce online for restaurants and in stores for consumers.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to get this fresh produce in people’s hands,” Mcgee said.

Growing Together Texas aims to bring farmers and gardeners together to grow and keep our food local. They say the more we can grow our own food and keep it local, the more we can save on transportation costs and keep the dollars in local pockets.

Growing Together Texas and Faith2Farm believe in the importance of farming and getting food to the customer.

“We are just one tiny blimp on the radar with food production, but we’re there and we get to be a part of it,” Mcgee said.

Faith2farm is hoping to open their location on County Road 7140 by mid June and hope consumers will continue to keep an eye out for their products in stores and online in the next coming year.

