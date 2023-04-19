Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas hosting shred day

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas, announce a Shred Day on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Community members are welcome to bring up to 4 boxes of personal documents to Goodwill’s Career Resource Center at 6520 University, Lubbock Texas 79413 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Bring your personal documents, papers, and folders, with no need to remove staples or paperclips for this free service. With every box of paper sent to Goodwill for secure shredding services, you help keep waste out of landfills and create jobs for those with barriers to employment.

“On behalf of the Goodwill Board of Directors, we are pleased to offer a free shred day to the Lubbock community. Goodwill is a local nonprofit helping people overcome challenges, build skills, find jobs and grow careers.” Robin Raney, President & CEO.

For more information about Goodwill Document Destruction, please call (806) 744-8419, email msmith@ginwtx.org or visit goodwillnwtexas.org/document-destruction/

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas.