Missing in America Project identifies and honors eight Lubbock County veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The remains of eight unclaimed veterans of Lubbock County are being laid to rest with honor after a ceremony Tuesday evening. They reach their final resting place at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio later this week.

The Missing in America Project (MIAP) recently located and identified the unclaimed cremated remains of 12 forgotten veterans in Texas: eight in Lubbock, three in Amarillo, and one in San Antonio. MIAP works to locate and identify honorable veterans that have been misplaced or unclaimed and inter them at a national cemetery.

“What a tremendous honor it is for us to be here today to honor these men who were at one time forgotten, but are forgotten no more,” Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said at the ceremony.

Before they are escorted to be buried Thursday, Lubbock veteran organizations hosted a ceremony at the Lubbock VFW Post 2466 to honor the remains of the six men and two women.

“When a veteran passes, we don’t know he’s a veteran. When he outlives, or she outlives their family or friends, who’s there to care for them?” Chief of staff at the VFW Benny Guerrero said at the service.

Guerrero says the responsibility to care for those remains lies with the county judge. Joel Carver, the assistant coordinator for MIAP Texas, says when he learned unclaimed remains are handed over to county authorities, he knew there had to be some honorable veterans who were not receiving the burial they deserved.

MIAP State coordinator CJ Rowell says his heart sank when he learned there were veterans abandoned without family and honors.

“For them to just sit on a shelf is not right. They need to be buried with honor and dignity and be celebrated. Their service they gave to this country, and the sacrifices they made, that’s what were here for tonight,” Rowell said.

Judge Parrish allowed the MIAP team to research the remains under the county’s care to identify the veterans. While the fallen veterans weren’t surrounded by their family by blood Tuesday evening, they were honored by their brothers and sisters.

“We didn’t know them, right? I think we did. We served with them side by side. Six of them Vietnam era, majority of our VFW members are Vietnam vets. Some in here are Purple Heart recipients who bled for our freedoms. So, do we know them? I think we do,” Guerrero said.

In the panhandle, MIAP has returned 40 unclaimed honorable veterans to their families, and provided services and burials with full honors for more than 60.

At the service Tuesday, fallen veterans Richard Bryant, Billy Wayne Campbell, Linda Braxton Larson, Lela Lavosh, Donnie Bentley, George Anderson, George DeCisneros and Chris Bensing were honored. At these ceremonies, veterans who know they are family, get to stand in the fallen family’s place.

“The VFW, we go out of our way, and you can see with the POW/MIA stuff, we want to make sure that nobody is left behind,” VFW Commander Dan Rich said.

The Lubbock County veterans remains will be under the care of the Regional Honor Guard until Thursday morning, when the Patriot Guard Riders will escort them to Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.