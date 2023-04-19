More FFA teams headed to state, area children get college experience

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Future Farmers of American participants are headed to state and some area kids get a taste of college life for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell Me Something Good.

Monterey High School’s FFA veterinary science team has qualified for state. The team placed third in area 1 career development events. Rachel Maughan also placed second in high individual.

Coronado High School’s FFA team also followed suit and is headed to state. The team placed fifth in the area 1 career development events. Bailey Ufford placed fourth in high individual and Kenall Estes was ninth.

In Levelland, South Plains College had its annual Kids College event. There were around 400 kindergartners from Levelland, Sundown, Whitharral, Whiteface, Ropesville, Smyer, Anton, New Home and Morton.

