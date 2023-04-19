No. 16 Red Raiders complete mid-week series sweep of Grand Canyon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gavin Kash hit two home runs to help the 16th ranked Red Raiders to an 11-6 win over Grand Canyon sweeping the two-game series.

Kash had three home runs in the series to move his Big 12 leading total to 19 home runs.

The Red Raider single season home run record is 33 by Joe Dillon in 1997.

Texas Tech moves to 27-12 overall, including 23-4 at home.

The Red Raiders open a three-game Conference series with Baylor at home Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.