LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ty Coleman hit two home runs, lifting No. 16 Texas Tech to a 6-1 win over Grand Canyon Tuesday night.

Gavin Kash hit Big 12 leading 17th home run of the season, a two run shot.

The Red Raiders are now 26-12.

The two teams close out their two-game mid-week series at noon on Wednesday.

