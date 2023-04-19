Local Listings
Not as warm, not as windy tomorrow

By Shania Jackson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After two days of temperatures in the 90s tomorrow will not be as warm.

This evening, expect mostly clear skies and strong southwest winds around 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. We will be under a Red Flag Warning until 11 p.m.

Fire Weather Warning
Fire Weather Warning(KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s and winds will come from the west around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Expect partly cloudy skies after midnight.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-70s. North winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, and afternoon winds will come from the northwest.

Highs Tomorrow
Highs Tomorrow(KCBD)

Thursday night west winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 40s with mostly clear skies.

Friday will be sunny with north winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Friday evening winds will come from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, becoming a south wind after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with mostly clear skies.

