Speaker McCarthy taps Arrington to lead House GOP debt ceiling legislation

Provided by Office of Rep. Jodey Arrington

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (CA-20) announced that Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) will introduce the House GOP’s plan to responsibly address the debt ceiling by including spending cuts and pro growth policies.

“Our out-of-control spending and its impact on our national debt is the greatest long-term threat to our country and our children’s future.”

“I’m honored to lead my Republican colleagues in this critical endeavor to restore fiscal sanity to Washington before it’s too late. We will pay our bills and protect the good faith and credit of the United States, but we will not give Washington politicians a blank check to bankrupt our country.

“If we limit spending and promote growth, we will save America from a debt crisis and unleash the limitless potential of American prosperity once again.”

