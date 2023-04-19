Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Speaker McCarthy taps Arrington to lead House GOP debt ceiling legislation

By KCBD Digital
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Office of Rep. Jodey Arrington

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (CA-20) announced that Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) will introduce the House GOP’s plan to responsibly address the debt ceiling by including spending cuts and pro growth policies.

“Our out-of-control spending and its impact on our national debt is the greatest long-term threat to our country and our children’s future.”

“I’m honored to lead my Republican colleagues in this critical endeavor to restore fiscal sanity to Washington before it’s too late. We will pay our bills and protect the good faith and credit of the United States, but we will not give Washington politicians a blank check to bankrupt our country.

“If we limit spending and promote growth, we will save America from a debt crisis and unleash the limitless potential of American prosperity once again.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a crane on fire on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. Q,...
Crane fire on Marsha Sharp causes traffic delays in downtown Lubbock
Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
Jamie Lee Pruett indicted on murder, three aggravated assault charges after March shooting spree
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding
A Lubbock woman says she reported Jamie Lee Pruett's suspicious behavior days before deputies...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Security camera footage captures Jamie Lee Pruett days before deadly shooting
Lubbock Police Department
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations

Latest News

Community members are welcome to bring up to 4 boxes of personal documents to Goodwill’s Career...
Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas hosting shred day
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
Covenant Health Plainview
Lockdown for Covenant Health Plainview lifted, no threat found
Showdown at the Jones by The Texas Tech Club
Texas Tech Club hosting ‘Showdown at the Jones’ chef competition