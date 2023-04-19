Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Tyre Nichols’ family sues city of Memphis and police officers, blaming them for his death

Tyre Nichols’ family sues the city of Memphis and police officers, blaming them for his death...
Tyre Nichols’ family sues the city of Memphis and police officers, blaming them for his death three days after a brutal beating.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The family of Tyre Nichols has sued the city of Memphis, individual officers and emergency medical personnel involved in his case. Lawyers for Tyre Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Memphis.

The suit, seen by The Associated Press, seeks a jury trial and financial damages. The lawsuit accuses Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis of starting a crime-suppression unit called Scorpion that officials said would target repeat violent offenders in high-crime areas. The five officers charged with beating Nichols were members of the unit, police have said. The unit was disbanded after the Nichols beating.

Nichols died in January, three days after a brutal beating by five Memphis police officers. It was the latest in a string of violent encounters between police and Black people that have spurred protests and renewed public discussion about police brutality. The officers have been charged with second-degree murder.

The lawsuit names as defendants the city of Memphis, Davis, the five officers who have been fired and charged, another officer who has been fired but not charged, and an additional officer who retired before he could be fired. It also names three Memphis Fire Department employees who were fired after officials said they failed to render aid to Nichols as he was on the ground, struggling with his injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a crane on fire on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. Q,...
Crane fire on Marsha Sharp causes traffic delays in downtown Lubbock
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding
Lubbock Police Department
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations
Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
Jamie Lee Pruett indicted on murder, three aggravated assault charges after March shooting spree
A Lubbock woman says she reported Jamie Lee Pruett's suspicious behavior days before deputies...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Security camera footage captures Jamie Lee Pruett days before deadly shooting

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
News conference: ALEA confirms 2 arrests in Dadeville mass shooting
News conference: ALEA confirms 2 arrests in Dadeville mass shooting
Members of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air...
US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine
Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appears in U.S. District Court in...
Airman accused in records leak makes brief court appearance
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at the Reedy Creek Administration...
DeSantis appointees attempt to reshape Disney World’s district