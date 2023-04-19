The United Family donates more than 50,000 pounds of apples across Texas & New Mexico

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Tuesday, Albertsons Market, as part of The United Family, donated 2,480 pounds of apples to the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico through the Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ program. This donation is part of a larger donation of more than 50,000 pounds of apples across Texas and New Mexico.

In the first 12 years of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ program, United Family stores have donated more than half a million pounds of apples and fed more than 167,000 families. Now in the thirteenth year, the company continues to add to that total.

“The United Family feels very blessed to be in the position to be making these donations for the thirteenth year in a row,” said Joseph Bunting, produce business director for The United Family. “We know just how important donations of fresh produce can be for food banks and their clients. We are so thankful for this partnership with FirstFruits and the hard work of our team members across Texas and New Mexico.”

This donation marks a continuing commitment by The United Family as an original partner of the Take a Bite of Hunger™ program, sponsored by FirstFruits Marketing of Washington. FirstFruits created the program to help feed the underserved while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity across the country.

“We are so appreciative for the United Family’s continued support through ‘Take a Bite Out of Hunger,’” said Dianna Sprague, executive director for the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico. “This continued tradition is so meaningful to our organization and the families we serve.”

Food Banks Receiving Donations:

South Plains Food Bank – Lubbock, TX

High Plains Food Bank – Amarillo, TX

Food Bank of West Central Texas – Abilene, TX

Minnies Food Pantry – Dallas, TX

West Texas Food Bank – Odessa/Midland, TX

Concho Valley Regional Food Bank – San Angelo, TX

Rust Street Ministries – San Angelo, TX

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank – Wichita Falls, TX

Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico – Clovis, NM

Roadrunner Food Bank – Albuquerque, NM

The Storehouse New Mexico – Albuquerque, NM

