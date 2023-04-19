Wednesday morning top stories: Freeway reopens after crane fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Electric Utility Board lowers power cost recovery charge

The Electric Utility Board voted to lower the power cost recovery fee by 0.02¢ per kilowatt hour

The board reminds LP&L customers that electric bills will still go up this summer as we use our air conditioners more

Read more here: LP&L lowering electric rate as summer approaches

Freeway reopens after crane fire

A crane shutdown part of the Marsha Sharp Freeway yesterday afternoon near downtown Lubbock

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Details here: Crane fire on Marsha Sharp causes traffic delays in downtown Lubbock

Shooting suspect released on bond

The 84-year-old Kansas City man accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy told police that he thought someone was breaking into his home

Family members say the teen accidentally went to the wrong house to pick up his brothers

Latest developments here: Charges filed after teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.