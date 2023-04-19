Wednesday morning top stories: Freeway reopens after crane fire
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Electric Utility Board lowers power cost recovery charge
- The Electric Utility Board voted to lower the power cost recovery fee by 0.02¢ per kilowatt hour
- The board reminds LP&L customers that electric bills will still go up this summer as we use our air conditioners more
- Read more here: LP&L lowering electric rate as summer approaches
Freeway reopens after crane fire
- A crane shutdown part of the Marsha Sharp Freeway yesterday afternoon near downtown Lubbock
- The cause of the fire is under investigation
- Details here: Crane fire on Marsha Sharp causes traffic delays in downtown Lubbock
Shooting suspect released on bond
- The 84-year-old Kansas City man accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy told police that he thought someone was breaking into his home
- Family members say the teen accidentally went to the wrong house to pick up his brothers
- Latest developments here: Charges filed after teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.