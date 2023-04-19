Local Listings
Wednesday morning top stories: Freeway reopens after crane fire

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Electric Utility Board lowers power cost recovery charge

  • The Electric Utility Board voted to lower the power cost recovery fee by 0.02¢ per kilowatt hour
  • The board reminds LP&L customers that electric bills will still go up this summer as we use our air conditioners more
  • Read more here: LP&L lowering electric rate as summer approaches

Freeway reopens after crane fire

Shooting suspect released on bond

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

