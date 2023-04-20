Air Raiders to Play in $1M TBT at Home in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The TBT (The Basketball Tournament) is coming to Lubbock, which means the Air Raiders, the Texas Tech alumni team, will get to play in front of the home crowd once again at the United Supermarkets Arena in July.

Air Raiders General Manager Andrew Sorrells tells me they will assemble a Red Raider Dream team and that the first game in the Lubbock Regional at the USA will be July 19th.

The Regional is expected to have other strong teams, including the Texas Longhorns alumni squad.The TBT is a 64 team $1 million dollar winner take all event.

Last year the Air Raiders went to the Wichita Regional, losing in the second round.

This is a great opportunity for fans to see their favorite Red Raiders playing at the USA again and for the players to come back to play on the court in Lubbock.

According to the TBT Twitter page, pre-sale tickets will be available on May 1.

🎟️The Exclusive Ticket Pre-Sale to see @AirRaidersTBT (@TexasTechMBB alumni) in action goes live on May 1st: https://t.co/e9w0YdmD0i pic.twitter.com/owhe0hGtnQ — TBT (@thetournament) April 20, 2023

