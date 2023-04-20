Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Calm weather expected until Sunday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s, with mostly clear skies. Southwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph this evening turning northwest after midnight.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today, with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Sunny skies are expected with north winds around 10 to 15 mph. Winds will come from the northwest in the afternoon.

Day Planner
Day Planner(KCBD)

Friday night’s temperatures will be in the lower 40s, with mostly clear skies. South winds will be around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be cooler with high temperatures only in the upper 60s. North winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy with east winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s, and late Saturday/early Sunday, there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lubbock woman says she reported Jamie Lee Pruett's suspicious behavior days before deputies...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Security camera footage captures Jamie Lee Pruett days before deadly shooting
Covenant Health Plainview
Lockdown for Covenant Health Plainview lifted, no threat found
Lubbock Animal Services building
City, LAS respond to public comments regarding recent dog euthanasia
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
Jamie Lee Pruett indicted on murder, three aggravated assault charges after March shooting spree

Latest News

A significant drop in temperature. Highs today will be much cooler than yesterday, and a few...
Weather changes for the South Plains
A significant drop in temperature is underway for the KCBD and FOX34 viewing area.
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, April 20
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, April 20
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, April 20
A significant drop in temperature is underway for the KCBD and FOX34 viewing area.
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, April 20