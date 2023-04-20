Calm weather expected until Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s, with mostly clear skies. Southwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph this evening turning northwest after midnight.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today, with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Sunny skies are expected with north winds around 10 to 15 mph. Winds will come from the northwest in the afternoon.

Friday night’s temperatures will be in the lower 40s, with mostly clear skies. South winds will be around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be cooler with high temperatures only in the upper 60s. North winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy with east winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s, and late Saturday/early Sunday, there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms.

