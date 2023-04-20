Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Elks lodge gets new charter, firefighters rescue small dog

Tell Me Something Good
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More area teams head to the Future Farmers of America state competition, a Lubbock Elks Lodge gets a new charter and photos show firefighters saving a dog for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell Me Something Good.

Frenship Independence School District’s FFA won three area championships and six of its teams qualified for the state CDE competitions.

The Lubbock Elks Lodge received a charter for its Antler Program. That is a youth-run group for ages 12-to-21 that volunteer to help veterans, children with special needs and other community projects.

The Antler Lodge installation takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the lodge’s location at 34th Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

And, a little dog is safe after being rescued from a house fire. Lubbock firefighters rushed into the burning home, put out the fire and pulled out two dogs. One of the dogs did not make it, but firefighters used oxygen to revive the other dog.

For those with good news to share, go to the Community section at KCBD.com and click on Tell Me Something Good to fill out the entry form. Please include photos or video so the station can share the good news.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lubbock woman says she reported Jamie Lee Pruett's suspicious behavior days before deputies...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Security camera footage captures Jamie Lee Pruett days before deadly shooting
Covenant Health Plainview
Lockdown for Covenant Health Plainview lifted, no threat found
Lubbock Animal Services building
City, LAS respond to public comments regarding recent dog euthanasia
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
Jamie Lee Pruett indicted on murder, three aggravated assault charges after March shooting spree

Latest News

Tell Me Something Good, April 20
Tell Me Something Good, April 20
Community members are welcome to bring up to 4 boxes of personal documents to Goodwill’s Career...
Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas hosting shred day
The Texas Tech Club is excited to bring a “Chopped” style competition to Jones AT&T Stadium...
Noon Notebook: Texas Tech Club hosting 'Showdown at the Jones' chef competition
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, will...
TTUHSC to host Lubbock’s Spring Medication Cleanout