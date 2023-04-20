Elks lodge gets new charter, firefighters rescue small dog

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More area teams head to the Future Farmers of America state competition, a Lubbock Elks Lodge gets a new charter and photos show firefighters saving a dog for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell Me Something Good.

Frenship Independence School District’s FFA won three area championships and six of its teams qualified for the state CDE competitions.

The Lubbock Elks Lodge received a charter for its Antler Program. That is a youth-run group for ages 12-to-21 that volunteer to help veterans, children with special needs and other community projects.

The Antler Lodge installation takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the lodge’s location at 34th Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

And, a little dog is safe after being rescued from a house fire. Lubbock firefighters rushed into the burning home, put out the fire and pulled out two dogs. One of the dogs did not make it, but firefighters used oxygen to revive the other dog.

