KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chive

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chive KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

Staff says she is very outgoing and can make a friend wherever she goes. She loves to play fetch and be around other dogs. Chive is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zadi.

