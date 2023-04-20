LCU hosts dinner honoring former president Dr. Steven Lemley

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Dr. Steven Lemley, Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) fourth president and beloved professor of communications, was honored at a dinner celebrating his long career of service this week. Dr. Lemley is retiring at the end of the spring 2023 semester after a career of over 50 years in higher education.

Members of the LCU family came in from across the country for the special night. Among the many guests in attendance at the dinner were LCU’s fifth president – Dr. Ken Jones, sixth president – Tim Perrin, J.D, and current president – Dr. Scott McDowell. Also attending were representatives from Pepperdine University to share their appreciation for his service to that university.

Friends, colleagues, and family members shared stories highlighting the decorated career of Dr. Lemley and the lifetime of achievement and influence he has had on higher education.

His experiences at LCU began as a student when he arrived as a college freshman in 1963. After earning his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees, he eventually came back to LCU and served as a faculty member, then as academic dean, and ultimately, he was appointed president – a role in which he served from 1982-1993.

He then served Pepperdine University in Malibu California as provost and professor from 1993 to 2012. He returned to Lubbock and to the classroom in 2012 serving as Distinguished Professor of Communication at LCU until his retirement as the spring semester ends.

Lemley’s extensive experience in the university setting has uniquely set him up as an advisor to numerous individuals in universities across the nation. And his vast experience has also made him an exceptional teacher in the classroom, imparting practical wisdom to his students studying communication.

One of Lemley’s most notable contributions to his alma mater as president was moving the institution from a being a college to university status, with the addition of master’s degree offerings. He also made great strides in the beautification efforts in the university’s campus mall area.

