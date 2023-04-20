LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Carmen in Gold’ at the Buddy Holly Hall Saturday, April 22.

Doors | 7pm || Show | 7:30pm

Helen Devitt Jones Theater

Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 1 will welcome back Cliburn winner Kenny Broberg and feature the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra’s very own Will Strieder on trumpet. Finishing concert will be Shchedrin’s take on the world-famous Carmen Suite; this sizzling rendition is absolutely enthralling!

