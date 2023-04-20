Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Carmen in Gold’ at the Buddy Holly Hall

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Carmen in Gold’ at the Buddy Holly Hall Saturday, April 22.

Doors | 7pm || Show | 7:30pm

Helen Devitt Jones Theater

Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 1 will welcome back Cliburn winner Kenny Broberg and feature the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra’s very own Will Strieder on trumpet. Finishing concert will be Shchedrin’s take on the world-famous Carmen Suite; this sizzling rendition is absolutely enthralling!

CLICK HERE for more information about the LSO 2022-2023 Season!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lubbock woman says she reported Jamie Lee Pruett's suspicious behavior days before deputies...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Security camera footage captures Jamie Lee Pruett days before deadly shooting
Covenant Health Plainview
Lockdown for Covenant Health Plainview lifted, no threat found
Lubbock Animal Services building
City, LAS respond to public comments regarding recent dog euthanasia
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
Jamie Lee Pruett indicted on murder, three aggravated assault charges after March shooting spree

Latest News

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Carmen in Gold’ at the Buddy Holly Hall Saturday,...
Noon Notebook: 'Carmen in Gold' concert at Buddy Holly Hall
Home Health Services are non-medical in-home services. These services are always authorized by...
SPCAA’s Home Health Care Program
Home Health Services are non-medical in-home services. These services are always authorized by...
Noon Notebook: SPCAA's Home Health Program
Tell Me Something Good, April 20
Elks lodge gets new charter, firefighters rescue small dog