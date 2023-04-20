Local Listings
Slaton ISD students line roadways to honor procession carrying unclaimed veterans remains

Slaton ISD holding flags during procession
Slaton ISD holding flags during procession(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Missing in America Project transported the cremated remains of unclaimed veterans to Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on Thursday, carrying them to their final rest.

Students from Slaton ISD lined the roadways as the procession passed by to pay their respects.

The Missing in America Project aims to make sure no veteran is forgotten. Slaton ISD students were proud to honor those who fought for their freedom.

“For all intents and purposes, they are family as they drive through; it is the least we can do as a school district,” Slaton ISD Assistant Principal Bo Medley said.

For some students, like Slaton freshman Nathan Hightower, holding that flag was a sign of gratitude.

”I just want to thank them for serving our country. We know that they are watching over us and it is a great opportunity,” Hightower said.

For others, family ties made this procession more personal.

“A lot of my family was in the Army. My grandpa was in Vietnam, so it is good to show respect. Also, where they are getting buried is where my great grandpa is, so, it is nice to represent,” Hayden, a Slaton freshman, said.

Medley is happy to instill this respect in Slaton students.

“It is just one of those proud moments for me to be able to teach these kids, and show these kids the importance of the veterans and what they stand for and how we need to honor them,” Medley said.

