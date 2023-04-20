SPCAA’s Home Health Care Program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Home Health Services are non-medical in-home services. These services are always authorized by the payer (Medicaid) but may not always be prescribed by a practitioner. It’s available to people whose health problems cause them to be functionally limited in performing activities of daily living.

Three types of help are available:

Primary Home Care - This program is a nontechnical, medically related, personal care service prescribed by a practitioner. It’s available to people whose health problems cause them to be functionally limited in performing activities of daily living.

Personal care - Help with activities related to the care of the client’s physical health, such as bathing, dressing, grooming, routine hair and skin care, preparing meals, feeding, exercising, help with self-administered medication, toileting, and transferring / ambulating.

Home management - Assistance with housekeeping activities that support the client’s health and safety, such as changing bed linens, housekeeping, laundry, shopping, storing purchased items, and washing dishes.

All clients, except those under age 21, have limits on the number of services they may receive. People under age 21 may exceed program limits as long as their needs do not exceed their Texas Index Level of Effort.

Minimum program requirements

To be eligible for the program, you must meet the following criteria:

Must qualify for Medicaid or other state program as directed by HHSC

