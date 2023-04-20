Local Listings
Thursday morning top stories: Jamie Lee Pruett indicted on murder charge

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Jamie Lee Pruett indicted on murder

Rep. Arrington to lead debt limit talks

Arrests made in sweet 16 shooting

Supreme Court extends stay on abortion pill

  • The U.S. Supreme Court extended the stay on an abortion pill ruling until, at least, Friday
  • The justices are trying to decide whether to restrict access to Mifepristone while a challenge to the FDA’s approval of the drug plays out in court
  • Read more here: Supreme Court temporarily extends access to abortion pill

