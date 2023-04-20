Thursday morning top stories: Jamie Lee Pruett indicted on murder charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Jamie Lee Pruett indicted on murder

A Lubbock County grand jury indicted Jamie Lee Pruett for murder and three counts of aggravated assault

He is accused of shooting four people last month in South Lubbock; 1 person later died

Rep. Arrington to lead debt limit talks

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy released the GOP’s plan to raise the debt ceiling, while cutting spending

Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington will lead negotiations for the Republican party

Arrests made in sweet 16 shooting

Three people are now in custody for a shooting at a sweet 16 party in Dadeville, Alabama

Four people died and 32 others were injured

Supreme Court extends stay on abortion pill

The U.S. Supreme Court extended the stay on an abortion pill ruling until, at least, Friday

The justices are trying to decide whether to restrict access to Mifepristone while a challenge to the FDA’s approval of the drug plays out in court

