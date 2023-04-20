Thursday morning top stories: Jamie Lee Pruett indicted on murder charge
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Daybreak Today,
Jamie Lee Pruett indicted on murder
- A Lubbock County grand jury indicted Jamie Lee Pruett for murder and three counts of aggravated assault
- He is accused of shooting four people last month in South Lubbock; 1 person later died
- Full story here: Jamie Lee Pruett indicted on murder, three aggravated assault charges after March shooting spree
Rep. Arrington to lead debt limit talks
- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy released the GOP’s plan to raise the debt ceiling, while cutting spending
- Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington will lead negotiations for the Republican party
- Read more here: Speaker McCarthy taps Arrington to lead House GOP debt ceiling legislation
Arrests made in sweet 16 shooting
- Three people are now in custody for a shooting at a sweet 16 party in Dadeville, Alabama
- Four people died and 32 others were injured
- Latest details here: 3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama
Supreme Court extends stay on abortion pill
- The U.S. Supreme Court extended the stay on an abortion pill ruling until, at least, Friday
- The justices are trying to decide whether to restrict access to Mifepristone while a challenge to the FDA’s approval of the drug plays out in court
- Read more here: Supreme Court temporarily extends access to abortion pill
