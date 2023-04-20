Weather changes for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A significant drop in temperature is underway for the KCBD and FOX34 viewing area. Highs today will be about 15 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Yesterday Lubbock hit 91 degrees. It was the warmest day of the year, so far.

A strong but dry cold front swept southeastward across the area this morning. Wind gusts from about 30 to 40 mph kicked up dust and brought a chill to the air.

It will be a chilly morning under a mostly cloudy sky and a northerly breeze around 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

A significant drop in temperature. Highs today will be much cooler than yesterday, and a few degrees below average for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

Increasing sunshine and decreasing winds this afternoon. Also much cooler. Lubbock will peak about 17 degrees cooler than yesterday and about three degrees below it’s April 20 average high.

Even chillier tonight. I expect lows about five to ten degrees below average for the time of year. Plus, the early morning breeze will be quite chilly, picking back up to about 10 to 20 early.

The cooler weather continues Friday and Saturday with both highs and lows remaining below average. Friday will be mostly sunny, Saturday partly cloudy. Both days will be breezy.

Another significant change begins Sunday. It will be much chillier. Highs will be about 25 degrees below average for late April. The lack of sunshine, it will be mostly cloudy to cloudy, will add to the chill. The breeze will add even more to the chill. And so will (the possible) rain showers.

Our next chance of rain, and best chance since Easter, is late this weekend. Rain showers and a few thundershowers may begin late Saturday night. The better chance of rain will be Monday and Tuesday.

While cooler and somewhat less windy weather is expected into early next week, the wildfire danger will remain elevated. In the forecast conditions, fires ignite more easily, spread more quickly, and are much more difficult to bring under control.

Outdoor activities that may involve open flames, generate sparks or excessive heat, are discouraged. Keep vehicles on pavement. The hot exhaust system can ignite dry vegetation. Of course, cigarettes should never be tossed outdoors.

