Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Woman flown to Lubbock after fatal crash, video shows passing train hitting involved truck

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 90-year-old woman was flown to Lubbock after a deadly crash in Ector County. A passing train also struck a truck involved in the crash.

On Wednesday just after 8:15 a.m., DPS troopers were called to Murphy Street and Business 20 in Ector County.

A minivan driven by 86-year-old John Edward Grube was heading east on Murphy Street, according to a DPS report. Kay Clemens Pries, 90, was a passenger in the vehicle.

The minivan reportedly tried to turn left onto Business 20 and drove into the path of a truck pulling a trailer. The two vehicles collided in the roadway. Grube died in the crash and Pries was seriously injured. She was flown to UMC for treatment.

After the crash, the truck came to a stop on top of nearby train tracks.

Video taken at the scene shows a passing train crashing into the truck. The driver had exited the vehicle before the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lubbock woman says she reported Jamie Lee Pruett's suspicious behavior days before deputies...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Security camera footage captures Jamie Lee Pruett days before deadly shooting
Covenant Health Plainview
Lockdown for Covenant Health Plainview lifted, no threat found
Lubbock Animal Services building
City, LAS respond to public comments regarding recent dog euthanasia
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
Jamie Lee Pruett indicted on murder, three aggravated assault charges after March shooting spree

Latest News

Train crash in Ector County
Train crash in Ector County
The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Carmen in Gold’ at the Buddy Holly Hall Saturday,...
Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Carmen in Gold’ at the Buddy Holly Hall
The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Carmen in Gold’ at the Buddy Holly Hall Saturday,...
Noon Notebook: 'Carmen in Gold' concert at Buddy Holly Hall
Home Health Services are non-medical in-home services. These services are always authorized by...
Noon Notebook: SPCAA's Home Health Program